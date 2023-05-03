Sanford Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 249,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,396. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

