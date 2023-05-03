Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. 278,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,218. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

