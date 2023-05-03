Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,634 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.9% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. 326,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

