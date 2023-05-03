Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,093 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 5,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,429. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.