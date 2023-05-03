Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,607 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 168,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 401,468 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

