Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,122 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 2,021,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

