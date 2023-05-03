Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

Upstart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,142,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.48. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.