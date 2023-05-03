Santos FC Fan Token Price Hits $4.66 on Top Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $8.11 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00016018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

