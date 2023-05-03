Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $21.60. Sapiens International shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 37,172 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.