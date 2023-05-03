Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,368,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,469,747 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.3% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $929,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 4,054,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

