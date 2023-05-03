Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

