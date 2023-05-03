Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.08

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 103674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

