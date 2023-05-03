Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,345,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,294,709 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.54.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

