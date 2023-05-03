Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 2,216,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

