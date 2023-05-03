Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

