Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.06%.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
