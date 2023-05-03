SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($11.98).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRO shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.99) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 975 ($12.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of SEGRO to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.49) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 149,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 817 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £1,222,125.79 ($1,526,893.79). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 343,926 shares of company stock valued at $285,669,418. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO Stock Up 0.5 %

SEGRO Increases Dividend

SGRO stock opened at GBX 822.40 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 799.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -1,625.00%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

