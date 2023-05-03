Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 23,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 319,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Semrush Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 4,082 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,126.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 4,082 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,126.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,295,366. 61.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Semrush by 961.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Semrush by 482.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

