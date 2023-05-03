Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

