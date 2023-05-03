Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. 1,355,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,355. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 787,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

