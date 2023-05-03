SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.59

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 405194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,347 shares of company stock valued at $327,722. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $10,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.