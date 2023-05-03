Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
