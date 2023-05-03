Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Declines By 7.1%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.57. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

