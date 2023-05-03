Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Decreases By 6.8%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

