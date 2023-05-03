Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Drops By 5.8%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.
AerCap Stock Performance
NYSE:AER opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.
Institutional Trading of AerCap
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.