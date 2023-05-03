Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Drops By 5.8%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

