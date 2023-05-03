Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Drops By 6.7%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 833,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALGS opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.49% and a negative net margin of 690.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,142,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 152,603 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.