Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Declines By 8.2%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 670,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 23,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.73. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,142,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

