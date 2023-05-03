Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Declines By 7.8%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ASMVF opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.13.
