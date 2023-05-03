Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Decreases By 7.9%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.7 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 781,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,972. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Recommended Stories

