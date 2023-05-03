Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Decreases By 6.9%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 99,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of America Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

