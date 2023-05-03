Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Drops By 5.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 301,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,923. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $941.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,100,000. RP Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,396 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 1,292,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Biohaven

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.