Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Drops By 5.4%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 425,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Stock Performance

Biomerica stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.61. Biomerica has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.25.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%.

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.