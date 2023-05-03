Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Rises By 8.5%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of BR opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.