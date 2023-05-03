Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rises By 8.3%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Bruker Stock Down 0.4 %

Bruker stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bruker by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Bruker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bruker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 151.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after acquiring an additional 610,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bruker by 28.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.