Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expands By 9.1%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.09 million. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,665 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,323,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,992,000 after buying an additional 400,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

