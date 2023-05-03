Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expands By 9.1%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.09 million. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
