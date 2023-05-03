Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expands By 8.5%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ciena Stock Down 3.2 %

Ciena stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 61.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 30.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

