Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Decreases By 5.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,081,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of CRECF stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.24.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
