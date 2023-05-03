Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declines By 6.1%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,204,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

