Short Interest in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Rises By 8.7%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $144.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

