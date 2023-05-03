Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Rises By 6.9%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 511,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ETON stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,182. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

