Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expands By 5.8%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 403,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 423,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Express by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Shares of EXPR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 328,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,463. Express has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. Express had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

