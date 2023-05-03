Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Decreases By 9.7%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 345,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

