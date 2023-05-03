Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Declines By 6.6%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. 1,576,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

