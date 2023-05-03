Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rises By 7.8%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Genfit Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 1,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
Further Reading
