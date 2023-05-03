Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Drops By 6.3%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $468.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gogoro has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

