Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Decreases By 7.6%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 294,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 332,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,048. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

In other news, Director Alan I. Edrick bought 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

