Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Decreases By 8.3%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
HGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 558,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,466. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.25.
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
