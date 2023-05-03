Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Decreases By 8.3%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Humanigen Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 558,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,466. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanigen

About Humanigen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Humanigen by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Humanigen by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Humanigen by 584.9% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $111,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

