Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Drops By 9.3%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,457. The company has a market cap of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

