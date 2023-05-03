Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Expands By 5.8%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in InfuSystem by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 1,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InfuSystem by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

