Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Drops By 8.3%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,024,000 after purchasing an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,905,000 after purchasing an additional 230,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,703 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,969,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,232 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Articles

