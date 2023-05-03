Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Increases By 5.7%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JSPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 157,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

